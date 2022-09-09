2 more teens arrested in carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart, police say

Seguin police named the suspects in a Walmart robbery as 17-year-olds Kendrick Hardwell Jr. and Jy’Quez Turner, of Port Arthur; 18-year-old Chase Shearin, of Port Neches; 19-year-old Caden Shearin, of Port Neches; and a 16-year-old boy from Grove.

SAN ANTONIO – Two additional teenage suspects wanted in the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested, according to Seguin police.

Police said 18-year-old Chase Shearin and 19-year-old Caden Searin were both apprehended by Port Neches police on Thursday evening.

Kendrick Hardwell Jr., a 17-year-old from Port Arthur, was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said Jy’Quez Turner, a 17-year-old from Port Arthur, is still on the run.

The suspects were charged with aggravated robbery following the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday outside the store in the 500 block of S. State Highway 123 Bypass.

The suspects went up to the 15-year-old’s Dodge Charger and forced him and his 16-year-old female passenger out of the car, police said.

They assaulted the 15-year-old boy and took off in his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Seguin police said the Dodge Charger was located in the Port Arthur area, near Beaumont.

They were also able to identify the suspects, which also include a 16-year-old boy. It is unclear what charges that minor is facing.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact SPD at 830-379-2123. Anyone who wants to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-TIPS or submit at guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org.

The case remains under investigation.

