2nd person arrested after teen robbed, carjacked, left naked on side of street, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A second suspect has been arrested after a 19-year-old man was robbed, stripped of his clothes and dumped out of his own vehicle last month, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Martin Juan Antonio Gutierrez, 22, was booked on Monday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, according to records. His alleged co-defendant, Eloise Ana Marie Hernandez, 22, was arrested on the same charges last month.

Eloise Hernandez, 22, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, records with the Bexar County Jail show. (Bexar County Jail)

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the incident started in the early hours of Aug. 5, when the male victim met a girl and hung out at an unknown address.

At that location, the 19-year-old said the suspects accused him of “setting someone up,” investigators said.

The suspects assaulted the man with a handgun and pistol-whipped him, breaking his nose, police said. They also robbed him of his cell phone, Versace reading glasses, Nike shoes, cash and other items.

Police said the suspects then took the victim’s Nissan Altima and made him sit in the back seat.

They told him that if he tried to escape, they would kill him. They drove him to an area on the West Side, stripped him of his clothing, and then “dumped him out of the vehicle,” police said.

As the suspects drove off in his Altima, the victim took cover behind cars and made his way to a Pik Nik, where he called the police at 8 a.m.

The stolen vehicle was recovered at an apartment complex, and surveillance footage showed the two suspects exiting the car. They threw away the victim’s clothes in a nearby creek and went into a nearby apartment, police said.

Records show he was arrested on Monday. His bond is set at $170,000.

