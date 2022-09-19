2 teens shot in car on Sunday have died; Medical Examiner identifies one victim

Two people are injured and hospitalized after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Two persons of interest are in custody.

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers injured in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday morning have died, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The M.E. identified one of the victims as Devin Taylor, 17.

The identity of the other teen victim has not been released.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Noblewood Drive.

Police believe the shooting may have started at a nearby gas station and ended at the location.

Officers said the vehicle that the victims were in had been reported stolen, said SAPD.

Police took two persons of interest into custody soon after the shooting.

People speak with SAPD officers at shooing scene in East Side San Antonio. (KSAT)

