Live Oak police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a ditch near Judson and Toepperwein on Sept. 19, 2022.

LIVE OAK, Texas – Live Oak police are investigating after maintenance workers on Monday afternoon found the body of a woman in a ditch.

The body was found near the intersection of Judson and Toepperwein roads, near the Northeast Methodist Pavillion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

