Methodist Healthcare to host car seat safety check event

The proper use of car seats and booster seats can help prevent many child injuries and deaths. That’s why Buckle Up for Life is providing parents with summer travel safety tips. (Source: Buckle Up for Life)

SAN ANTONIO – Methodist Healthcare is inviting parents, grandparents, and anyone who cares for children to get their child car seats professionally checked by a certified child safety technician.

The safety check will take place on National Seat Check Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 24 at the following locations:

Methodist Healthcare Ministries at 4507 Medical Drive

Methodist Healthcare | Stone Oak at 1139 Sonterra Boulevard

Dixon Health & Wellness Center at 4212 E. Southcross

As road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the US, technicians at the event will help ensure car seats are properly installed to prevent injuries from occurring due to improper installation.

With the proper installation of car seats, parents and guardians can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%, according to a release from Methodist Healthcare.

Methodist Healthcare officials encourage the public to attend the event as more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly, the release stated.