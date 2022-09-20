Comal ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent

The Comal ISD Board of Trustees announced the lone finalist in its search for a superintendent, Dr. John E. Chapman III.

Dr. John E. Chapman III has been selected by the board of trustees, following their Monday night meeting. The district must wait 21 days before it can become official.

“We took the superintendent search for Comal ISD very seriously,” Jason York, Comal ISD Board of Trustees president said. “We listened to feedback from community members, parents and staff and paid very close attention to the details. We made our decision for not only current students and staff but for future students and staff of Comal ISD. I firmly believe that we got it right.”

The district said Chapman has 17 years of experience as a superintendent. Chapman has served Chillicothe ISD, Comfort ISD, Ennis ISD and is currently working in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District.

Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim back in June announced his resignation after 10 years, citing personal reasons. Mandy Epley, assistant superintendent of strategic initiatives and programs has currently been serving as interim superintendent.

Chapman earned his doctorate of education degree in educational leadership from Texas Tech University and has a master’s degree in education and mid-management from Wayland Baptist University, the press release said.

He began his career in education as a teacher and coach in Lubbock before serving as an assistant principal, junior high principal and high school principal.