Police searching for Del Rio man wanted for robbery, kidnapping

DEL RIO, Texas – A search is underway for a Del Rio man who is considered “armed and dangerous” and is facing charges of robbery and kidnapping, according to Del Rio police.

Jose Herrera Rodarte, 26, is one of three suspects accused of the crimes, according to police. The other two suspects, whose names have not been released, are charged and in custody.

Details on the incident where the charges stem are limited. Though, if anyone comes in contact with Rodarte, police said to not approach him.

“Please be advised Rodarte has displayed violent tendencies, and he is considered armed and dangerous. If encountered, do not approach the individual and contact police immediately,” Del Rio PD said in a news release.

Anyone with more information on Rodarte’s whereabouts is urged to contact Del Rio PD’s non-emergency phone number at 830-774-2711. Callers should ask for Det. J. Castillo.

