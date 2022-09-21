Fourth suspect charged with capital murder in connection with robbery, deadly shooting outside hookah lounge in May

Arturo Alan Reyes, 20, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and capital murder for the fatal shooting of Takhai Charles Michael, outside the Blow Hookah Lounge in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer on May 29.

SAN ANTONIO – A fourth suspect has been charged with capital murder in connection with the robbery and shooting death of a 20-year-old man outside a Northeast Side hookah lounge.

According to an arrest affidavit, Arturo Alan Reyes, 20, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and capital murder for the fatal shooting of Takhai Charles Michael, outside the Blow Hookah Lounge in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer on May 29.

Also charged with aggravated robbery and capital murder in this case was Joseph Robert Ortiz, 19, who police said posted Instagram photos of Michael’s belongings and bragged about his death.

Joseph Robert Ortiz, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery and capital murder, records show. (Bexar County Jail)

San Antonio police previously announced that Nathan Cruz Sanchez, 22 and Aaron Trevino, 20, were each arrested on a charge of capital murder.

Arrest warrant affidavits detailed the scene outside the lounge, where police said Michael was killed in front of his girlfriend while fighting back against a group of people who robbed them at gunpoint.

Police said that Michael was sitting in a car with his girlfriend and some of their mutual friends. They were approached by a man who confronted their friend and pulled that person’s hair. The man then pointed a gun at Michael and his girlfriend as five others surrounded the car to rob them, police said.

During the incident, Michael was punched by two suspects while the others, including Ortiz, stole their items, including Michael’s gold necklace, his phone and his girlfriend’s purse, police said.

As Michael tried to get their belongings back, Sanchez and Trevino shot him multiple times, police said.

The suspects fled in different vehicles, and Michael was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed Ortiz also used a gun during the robbery, the affidavit states. He also allegedly stole more items from Michael after he was shot dead, including his backpack.

Nathan Sanchez and Aaron Trevino have each been charged with capital murder, according to SAPD. (San Antonio Police Department)

Police said within an hour of the shooting, Ortiz posted images of Michael’s belongings on Instagram with the caption ”he died in front of his b****.”

The affidavit states that he confessed to robbing Michael at gunpoint, stealing items from him after he was killed, and posting images of the stolen items on Instagram.

