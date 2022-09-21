DPS seeks information about truck involved in deadly crash on I-37 Wednesday morning

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 37 near the Atascosa County/Bexar County line on Sept. 21, 2022.

ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for information about a deadly crash that happened in Atascosa County early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 at mile marker 118 near the Bexar County line.

According to the Atascosa Country Sheriff’s Office who shared information on Facebook, DPS troopers believe a white Volvo truck tractor or box truck was involved in the crash that left one person dead.

Video from the scene shows a white SUV with the front driver’s side door ripped from its hinges.

“The Volvo is believed to have front end damage and missing the front right hood mirror,” ACSO posted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DPS at 210-531-2280 or the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office at 830-769-3434, push option 1.

