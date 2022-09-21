Video shows 18-wheeler catch fire, fly off Texas highway overpass in deadly crash

One person has died following a crash on U.S. 75 in Allen, approximately an hour north of Dallas.

Police said the 18-wheeler flew off an overpass after colliding with another vehicle.

A video captured by another driver shows the big rig catching fire before careening off the northbound lanes of the highway and crashing onto the street below.

The driver of the semi-truck died following the accident, according to WFAA. The driver’s identity has not been released.

Texas Department of Transportation officials are investigating the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call 214-509-4288.

An investigation is ongoing.

**Editor’s Note: We’ve edited the video (in the video player at the top of the article) to stop right before the point of impact due to its graphic nature.