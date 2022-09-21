Woman at Northeast Side park wounded in shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after being shot at a Northeast Side park early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to Sunrise Park, not far from Binz-Engleman Road and North Foster Road, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the woman and a family member were at the park when a shot was fired from a wooded area and struck the woman in the back of the leg. The family member took the woman in a vehicle and drove her to an emergency medical center on FM 78 where she was eventually transported by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, police said.

The wounded woman is expected to recover. A description of the suspect was not released.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.