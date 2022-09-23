Man taken to hospital after being stabbed behind West Side hotel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed behind a hotel on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to a Quality Inn in the 6700 block of North Loop 1604 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the stabbing happened in a wooded area just behind the hotel. The victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police said the victim however, could not provide much information. A motive for the attack is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.