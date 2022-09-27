🎢 Get a look at SeaWorld San Antonio’s new water coaster & glow-in-the-dark show 🐠

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT got a sneak peek at the newest attractions coming to SeaWorld San Antonio this summer.

Catapult Falls, the world’s first launched flume coaster, will make a splash when it opens this summer as it takes riders up an elevator before dropping them down a 53-degree slope.

Catapult Falls involves 11 eight-person carts that send riders through a water-filled course before taking them 55 feet in the air via an elevator. Carts are then launched at 30 feet per second, sending riders down a 53-degree slope. The carts then splash into a pool at 37 miles per hour.

“Catapult Falls will be the perfect addition to our already fantastic line up of family rides,” SeaWorld San Antonio President Byron Surrett said in the release. “Not only will it provide thrills for those wanting the exhilaration of a coaster-type ride, but being a water ride, it will give guests one more way to cool down in the hot Texas temperatures. It will be the perfect family adventure ride.”

In addition to the new thrill ride, the park will also unveil a new family musical called “ImaginOcean”. This unique glow-in-the-dark puppet musical will be housed in the Sea Star Theater for a limited-time run.

This musical, created by Broadway veteran John Tartaglia, tells the story of three fish friends named Dorsel, Tank, and Bubbles friends who search for treasure along the ocean floor. According to a release, “The characters learn valuable lessons about friendship, kindness, and the power of imagination.”

For more information on SeaWorld San Antonio click here.

