Looking for a way to help Hurricane Ian victims? You can donate blood in San Antonio.

Hurricane Ian is tearing through the southwest coast of Florida after making landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm.

The storm’s surge is creating heavy damage, flooding and destruction. With that also comes a greater need for blood donations in case of emergencies or for disaster relief.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is collecting blood donations in San Antonio to send to blood centers in Florida for if the need arises.

“Hurricanes and storms can disrupt blood collection, leading to a drop in the blood supply,” the STBTC said in a news release.

All blood types are needed, though the STBTC said there’s an even greater need for type-O donors, the universal blood type, and platelet donors.

“Although blood supplies are low nationally, blood centers come together to help one another when events like hurricanes arise,” said Adrienne Mendoza, chief operating officer of South Texas Blood & Tissue said in a statement. “Centers came to our aid when Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast in 2017, and we will stand ready if our neighbors in Florida need help.”

Those who want to donate can schedule an appointment at one of the nine donor centers, or at a community blood drive. Just visit SouthTexasBlood.org or call 210-731-5590.

