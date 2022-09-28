Watch videos of Hurricane Ian’s surge in Southwest Florida

Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a likely Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S., has left a path of destruction in Florida.

Many people evacuated and others bunkered down on the southwest coast of Florida as Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a devastating Category 4 storm.

As of Thursday morning, more than 2.5 million people were without power as the storm damaged homes, flooded streets and toppled trees, and more as the storm moves inward, videos on social media show.

The Associated Press reported that Ian became a tropical storm over land on Thursday and is expected to regain near-hurricane strength after emerging over Atlantic waters.

The massive storm first tore through Cuba, wiping out the country’s electrical grid and killing two people, according to The Associated Press.

As the hurricane edged its way to the Florida coast in the last few days, Ian grew overnight Tuesday with winds reaching 155 mph, the National Hurricane Center reports.

Cape Coral, Marco Island, Bonita Springs, Naples, and many other cities are seeing the effects of the hurricane.

“Once that storm surge hits, say goodbye to my houses. Hurricane Ian might be kicking Hurricane Irma’s butt,” said one homeowner in Bonita Springs, Fla. You can watch video of what he’s seen so far in the storm, below:

Water is rising in Southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. (Video credit: @sloppysociety via Storyful)

We’ll add more videos below as they’re shared, showing the duration and aftermath of Ian:

Credit: Senae Hughes via Storyful

Florida Gulf Coast University encouraged its students to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday, September 28. Credit: @brookekashtan via Storyful

NOAA hurricane hunters showed a video of a rough flight through Hurricane Ian (Credit: Nick Underwood/NOAA via Storyful)

A home in Cape Coral, Fla. has roof shingles damaged from Hurricane Ian. (Credit: Thomas Pound via Storyful)

A home in Cape Coral lost its pool covering after being blown away by Hurricane Ian. (Credit: Dale Suslick via Storyful)

A bike trail in the Florida Keys is flooded after Hurricane Ian (Credit: Daniel Eidsmoe via Storyful)

