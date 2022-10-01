Teen injured in shooting on Highway 90, said San Antonio police

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was hospitalized Friday after he was struck by a bullet in a shooting on Highway 90, according to San Antonio police.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower back, said SAPD.

Police say the teen was inside a family member’s car on Highway 90 when an unknown SUV pulled alongside the car and began shooting towards the teenager.

According to police, one of the rounds struck the teen.

The boy was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.