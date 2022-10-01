One injured after shots fired at West Side house party, police say

SAPD respond to shooting in the 5400 block of Santa Cruz St.

SAN ANTONIO – A house party in a West Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one woman injured, said San Antonio Police.

SAPD responded to a shooting at 4:43 a.m. in the 5400 block of Santa Cruz Street.

According to police on the scene, a 30-year-old man was kicked out of a party after he hit a woman. Police said the man later returned with his girlfriend when she began arguing with other couples in the home.

The two were then shot at while driving away from the location, causing them to crash into a parked vehicle, said SAPD.

Police said the 33-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet and was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police at the scene detained several people; charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.