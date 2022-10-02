SA Councilman offers $500 reward for tips leading to arrests of Comanche Park vandals

SAN ANTONIO – Comanche Lookout Park was vandalized and a San Antonio city councilman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the vandals responsible.

District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry took to Twitter Saturday, expressing his concerns.

“Neighbors, it has recently been brought to our attention that careless degenerates have wreaked havoc on Comanche Lookout Park,” Perry said on Twitter. “This is your park, your art, and your tax dollars, and I simply will not stand for it.”

The park spans 96 acres and is owned by the City of San Antonio. It’s located at 15551 Nacogdoches Road, on the city’s Northeast Side.

Perry shared photos of the graffiti, showing signs, benches and the sidewalk having been coated with different colors of spray paint.

The councilman personally pledged a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrests of the vandals.

“If you see a graffiti act in progress, call 9-1-1. Never approach a graffiti vandal,” he said.