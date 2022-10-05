UTSA wide receiver added to Biletnikoff Award watch list

UTSA wide receiver De'Corian Clark (1) pulls down a pass for a touchdown over Texas Southern cornerback Nahamani Harris (26) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA wide receiver De’Corian Clark was officially added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Wednesday, a press release from the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation said.

Clark, a senior, has caught 35 passes for 556 yards and six touchdowns this season, leading UTSA in both categories while ranking sixth nationally in both touchdown receptions and receiving yards per game.

Last week, Clark had 139 yards on eight receptions in the 45-30 win over Middle Tennessee. On Sept 24th, he set a school single-game record with 217 yards on nine catches, during a 52-24 victory over Texas Southern.

Clark is one of 10 players that were added to the list. The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. The press release says he has now been added to the 44 preseason watch list members, a list that already included UTSA senior receiver Zakhari Franklin.

The press release states the semifinalists, finalists, and the eventual award recipient will be chosen by the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee along with a group of 610 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, previous Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.

And recently, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation opened the 2022 FanVote. Fans may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page, the press release said. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine the semi-finalists (ten receivers), finalists (three receivers), and the winner.

UTSA (3-2, 1-0 C-USA) next plays Western Kentucky (3-2, 1-0) at home on Saturday, Oct. 8 in a rematch of last year’s Conference USA Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN+.

