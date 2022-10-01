Harris has 414 yards passing, UTSA beats Middle Tennessee

(Vera Nieuwenhuis, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) during an NCAA football game against Army, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in West Point, N.Y. UTSA won 41-38. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Frank Harris threw for a program-record 414 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 45-30 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night in a Conference USA opener.

Harris was 27-of-36 passing with a pair of touchdown passes to Zakhari Franklin and ran for two short-yardage scores to cap long scoring drives. Harris has 1,724 yards passing in five games this season.

Brenden Brady added 98 yards rushing and a touchdown for UTSA (3-2, 1-0).

Chase Cunningham completed 35 of 56 passes for 368 yards with a touchdown for Middle Tennessee (3-1, 0-1), which upset then-No. 25 Miami 45-31 last week. Darius Bracy had a 53-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

UTSA has won four straight in the series.

For a second straight week, Frank Harris set the UTSA school record for passing yards in a game.



Harris threw for 414 yards in a win over Middle Tennessee tonight, the first 400-yard passing game in Roadrunners history. He has recorded 1,724 pass yards in five games. pic.twitter.com/9t3cw4y5ex — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 1, 2022

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2