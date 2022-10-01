Harris has 414 yards passing, UTSA beats Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Frank Harris threw for a program-record 414 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 45-30 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night in a Conference USA opener.
Harris was 27-of-36 passing with a pair of touchdown passes to Zakhari Franklin and ran for two short-yardage scores to cap long scoring drives. Harris has 1,724 yards passing in five games this season.
Brenden Brady added 98 yards rushing and a touchdown for UTSA (3-2, 1-0).
Chase Cunningham completed 35 of 56 passes for 368 yards with a touchdown for Middle Tennessee (3-1, 0-1), which upset then-No. 25 Miami 45-31 last week. Darius Bracy had a 53-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
UTSA has won four straight in the series.
For a second straight week, Frank Harris set the UTSA school record for passing yards in a game.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 1, 2022
Harris threw for 414 yards in a win over Middle Tennessee tonight, the first 400-yard passing game in Roadrunners history. He has recorded 1,724 pass yards in five games. pic.twitter.com/9t3cw4y5ex
