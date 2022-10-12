Man shot during altercation at home in Northeast Bexar County

One man is in the hospital and another has been detained after an altercation turned into a shooting late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Oval Meadow Street, not far from Montgomery Drive and Gibbs Sprawl Road in Northeast Bexar County.

According to deputies, the two men were arguing over something at the home when one of the men went inside the house and got a shotgun. That’s when, deputies say, the man shot the other person in the stomach.

BCSO said the shooter was detained at the scene and the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The man’s condition is not currently known.

The sheriff’s office also did not say what the argument was about.

Their investigating is ongoing.