SAN ANTONIO – One lucky San Antonio resident recently scratched their way to a $1 million prize in a lottery scratch ticket game.

Texas lottery officials said the winner, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket from Pit Stop Food Mart #30, located at 1530 W. Loop 1604 N.

The prize was claimed on Oct. 7.

It’s the first of eight top-tier prizes to be claimed in the Million Dollar Loteria game.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.

