You can trick-or-treat at these October events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Trick-or-treating is one of the most beloved pastimes of the Halloween season but it’s not restricted to Oct. 31.
There are several places to visit around San Antonio that offer trick-or-treating before Halloween night.
Here’s a list of trick-or-treat events in the San Antonio area:
- Texas Transportation Museum - The Spook-track-ula and Trick R’ Treat Special will offer trick-or-treating from 4-9 p.m. on Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30. The museum, located at 11731 Wetmore Road, will be decorated for the spooky season. Costumes are encouraged.
- Bracken United Methodist Pumpkin Patch - Trick-or-treat at the pumpkin patch from 5-7 p.m. at the Fall Festival on Oct. 22. The church is located at 20377 FM 2252. Food trucks and train rides will also be available.
- Natural Bridge Caverns - Trick-or-treating will take place at Natural Bridge Caverns on Oct. 29 and 30 from 3-5 p.m. There will also be a free mini-hay maze and live performances by local musicians. Kids who dress in costume also get free access to the AMAZEn’ Ranch Round-Up. Natural Bridge Caverns is located at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road.
- Pride Families Fall Festival - This trunk-or-treat event will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 1303 McCullough Avenue. The event is free and open to all LGBTQ+ and ally families.
- San Antonio Zoo Boo - There will be trick-or-treating at San Antonio Zoo Boo from 4-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 6-7 p.m. on Saturdays.
- SeaWorld San Antonio - Trick-or-treating will be available during the park’s daytime Halloween Spooktacular which runs through Oct. 30. SeaWorld San Antonio is located at 0500 SeaWorld Drive.
This list will be updated as more events become available.
Did you know that Halloween traces its roots back to the ancient Celtic celebration known as Samhain? Villagers would disguise themselves in costumes to ward away phantoms, according to History.com.