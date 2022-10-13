You can trick-or-treat at these October events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Trick-or-treating is one of the most beloved pastimes of the Halloween season but it’s not restricted to Oct. 31.

There are several places to visit around San Antonio that offer trick-or-treating before Halloween night.

Here’s a list of trick-or-treat events in the San Antonio area:

This list will be updated as more events become available.

Did you know that Halloween traces its roots back to the ancient Celtic celebration known as Samhain? Villagers would disguise themselves in costumes to ward away phantoms, according to History.com.

