Here are the stores that will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for last-minute items on Thanksgiving Day you’re going to have to be selective about where you shop.

Many major retailers will close for the holiday while several big retail stores in the San Antonio area will remain open.

In years past, places like Target and Walmart remained open during the November holiday but in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, these retailers chose to give their employees some much-needed time off.

That tradition has continued as many stores decide to remain closed on Nov. 25 and reopen on Nov. 26 for Black Friday shoppers.

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving might have altered hours so be sure to check their websites for more information.

Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Barnes and Noble

Bed Bath & Beyond

Burlington Coat Factory

Best Buy

Costco

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Home Goods

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Petco

Petsmart

Sam’s Club

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Here are the stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:

Bass Pro Shops - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots - 7 a.m. to midnight

CVS - Varies by location.

Dollar General - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

H-E-B - 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. but pharmacies will be closed.

Michaels- 6-10 p.m.

Starbucks - Varies by location.

Walgreens - Regular hours -varies by location.

Whole Foods - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More holiday headlines: