Good Grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t air on network TV this year

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" includes the bonus cartoon, "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown," featuring the Great Pumpkin.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air on television in 2022.

This is the second time since 1966, more than five decades ago, that the beloved classic won’t be available as part of ABC programming.

Before you shout “good grief,” Apple TV+ is planning to air the special and make it available to nonsubscribers for free for a limited time.

Apple TV+ will provide special free windows for nonsubscribers to stream the iconic holiday specials on the following dates:

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” - Oct. 28-31

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” - Nov. 23-27

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” - Dec. 22-25

“Costumes, candy, this classic special — some things just scream Halloween. Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle,” Apple TV+ officials said in a press release.

The first time the Peanut gang took a hiatus from the airwaves was 2020. At the time, Apple TV+ also made the special available to nonsubscribers for a limited time.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” returned to television screens for the 2021 Halloween season.

Subscribers to the Apple TV+ streaming platform already have access to the Charlie Brown holiday specials.

