Volunteers build brand new playset, paint mosaic in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – Children in Uvalde have a new playset, a freshly-painted basketball court and new benches at DeLeon Park thanks to the help of volunteers and a nonprofit organization, KABOOM!

Ashley Rodriguez grew up right across the street from DeLeon Park. She said over the years, the park didn’t have many offerings.

“The only thing we had back then was just the monkey bars and basketball courts,” Rodriguez said.

Now it’s going to have a huge play gym, surrounded by mulch, shade decks, and new benches with wood from the old playset.

The basketball court is also getting a fresh coat of paint and kids were filling in a mosaic that will read, “United we stand, together we build.”

“So now that I know that we’re coming together as a community to rebuild this park, it means a lot,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez hopes this new play space will give kids in Uvalde a place to be themselves.

“So for them to come in and actually give hope to these kids feel that they’re OK and they can come out and play get out of their houses,” Rodriguez said.

The CEO of KABOOM! told KSAT that the nonprofit is looking for more funding and resources to build more parks throughout the city of Uvalde.