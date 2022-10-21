Here’s why you shouldn’t stack rocks, and what to know about the downtown ice skating rink

Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here.

OK, this week we’re talking about an innocent outdoor activity that’s actually a big no-no at Texas state parks. Did you know that rock stacking isn’t allowed at the parks? Read below to find out why.

Also, this week we broke the news that the Rotary Ice Rink will return to downtown San Antonio for the third season. I guess it’s never too early to plan for outdoor holiday fun!

And last but not least, we’re introducing our first Outdoors quiz to test your knowledge of stories from last week. 📖 We’re quizzing you on bass, avian flu and the city’s latest outdoor art garden. Hint: You may want to study for next week’s quiz. 😉



Here’s why stacking rocks in Texas state parks isn’t allowed

Dinosaur Valley State Park. (Dinosaur Valley State Park.)

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is reminding state park visitors to leave no trace, including putting those rocks down.

The Dinosaur Valley State Park in North Texas posted an image of stacks of rocks along a hiking trail last week.

While stacking rocks may seem like an innocent activity, state park officials say it’s not allowed.

“Doing so disturbs sensitive and critical wildlife habitats that rely on the rocks for protection,” the park said in a Facebook post. “This is even more serious during times of drought and low-water levels just like we are experiencing here at the park.”

Read more about it here.

Bigger than ever: Outdoor ice skating rink returning to downtown

This year, the ice rink is expanding its footprint in the park. (Rotary Club of San Antonio)

The following is from KSAT digital journalist Mary Claire Patton.

A San Antonio holiday tradition is returning for a third season but this time it’s bigger than ever.

The Rotary Ice Rink presented by Valero will open on Nov. 18 at San Antonio’s Travis Park. KSAT is the media sponsor.

This year the rink will be nearly double the size from previous years at 5,000 square feet.

Other improvements include an extended skate change area and more deck surface on the east and south sides of the rink.

Get the details on hours and pricing here.

More Outdoors content:

