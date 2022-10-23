SAPD: 2 people, including innocent bystander, shot at in apartment complex shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a Southwest Side apartment complex led to a shooting that injured two, including an innocent bystander, said police.

At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 4800 block of W Military Drive for a shooting in progress.

Police say a woman and a 35-year-old man got into an altercation when the suspect ran to her car to grab a gun.

The suspect fired multiple shots but only grazed the man with one of the rounds.

An innocent bystander, a 29-year-old woman, was shot standing in the doorway of her apartment, said SAPD.

The bystander was taken to an area hospital for treatment in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.