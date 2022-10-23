83º

Local News

SAPD: 2 people, including innocent bystander, shot at in apartment complex shooting

The bystander was shot while standing in the doorway of her apartment

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Police, Crime, Southwest Side
2 people, including innocent bystander, shot in apartment complex shooting, said SAPD (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a Southwest Side apartment complex led to a shooting that injured two, including an innocent bystander, said police.

At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 4800 block of W Military Drive for a shooting in progress.

Police say a woman and a 35-year-old man got into an altercation when the suspect ran to her car to grab a gun.

The suspect fired multiple shots but only grazed the man with one of the rounds.

An innocent bystander, a 29-year-old woman, was shot standing in the doorway of her apartment, said SAPD.

The bystander was taken to an area hospital for treatment in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email