Spring Branch man arrested on trafficking charges by New Braunfels PD

SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested a man accused of trafficking a juvenile girl for sex.

Marc Stephen Jamison, 58, of Spring Branch was taken into police custody on Friday after arriving in New Braunfels to meet an underage girl that police said he had been paying to have a sexual relationship with him since May.

According to NBPD, Jamison met the victim on social media. Jamison is accused of transporting the victim to an undisclosed location during the encounters.

Authorities say specific details about the nature of the crime, the relationship between the suspect and victim, and the way the crimes were carried out were purposely withheld, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Jamison was taken into custody without incident and taken to Comal County Jail, where he later posted bond. His bond was set $100,000.

The NBPD said Jamison potentially faces additional charges, as they do believe there are additional victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to call New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4167.