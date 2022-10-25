Teen suspects face capital murder charges in deadly double shooting

Two teens are facing capital murder charges after a deadly double shooting that happened back in September.

Curtis Ray Wilson, 17, and Aiden Cantu, 18, are charged along with an unidentified minor in the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Omar Neal and 17-year-old Devin Taylor at the Alsbury Farms Apartments near Noblewood Drive on Sept. 18.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators arrived to find shell casings in the street and a vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, at a gas station parking lot across from the shooting. Witnesses told officers that the vehicle’s tire hit a curb while the suspects were trying to flee, causing damage to both the front wheel well and tire, forcing the suspects to abandon it.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station captured images and helped police identify the suspects.

Police said the two teen victims, Neal and Taylor, were both taken to an area hospital, but later died from their injuries.

