Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday.

Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.

San Antonio police said Neal and Taylor were shot before 11 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Noblewood Drive.

They were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The shooting may have started at a nearby gas station and ended at the location, according to SAPD. Officers said the vehicle that the victims were in had been reported stolen.

Police took two persons of interest into custody soon after the shooting. It is unclear what charges, if any, they are facing in the shooting.

