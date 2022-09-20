Man wounded in overnight shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20′s was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 530 block of South Acme Road, not far from Highway 151 and Old Highway 90 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man shot in the backside. He was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

SAPD said there is currently no description of the suspect. The person fled after the shooting and has not been found, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.