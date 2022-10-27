Briscoe Western Art Museum to host Q&A screening with the producer of ‘Deep in the Heart’

Briscoe Western Art Museum to host screening of ‘Deep in the Heart.'

SAN ANTONIO – Embark on a stunning visual journey into the Lone Star state’s hidden natural wonders.

The Briscoe Western Art Museum is hosting a screening of the film, ‘Deep in the Heart,’ narrated by Mathew McConaughey, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.

The evening includes an exclusive Q&A with the film’s producer -- Katy Bladock.

Katy Bladock, producer of ‘Deep in the Heart’ (Briscoe Western Art Museum)

The 2022 film, which received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, explores the Texas countryside—highlighting native wildlife, plants, and marine life across the state.

The film aims to showcase the importance of conserving our remaining natural spaces throughout Texas, according to a news release.

Photographs captured in the film ‘Deep in the Heart.' (The Briscoe Western Art Museum)

The Briscoe’s ‘Deep in the Heart’ film screening is $14 and pre-registration is recommended online.

Members of the Briscoe receive free admission and movie snacks.

