San Antonio Zoo Lights returns on Nov. 19

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Christmas celebration returns bigger and brighter than ever this November.

This year’s Zoo Lights celebration at the San Antonio Zoo will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 and includes the following:

The Lakeside light show.

A 124-Foot Light Tunnel.

Sing-Along Express train rides.

Festivities under the sea in the Water Wonderland realm.

32-foot LED light trees.

Santa meet and greet.

Tickets to Zoo Lights are free for members and included with Standard Admission to San Antonio Zoo. Guests can purchase tickets at the front gate.

