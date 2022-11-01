Fight between teens ends in gunfire on Northeast Side, BCSO says

Two teens have been taken to the hospital after a shooting on the Northeast Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – Two teens have been taken to the hospital after a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2 p.m., BCSO responded to an active shooting scene in the 8200 block of FM 78.

Deputies say a 15-year-old and 18-year-old got into a fight on the sidewalk and a crowd formed to watch.

A white sedan drove up during the fight and shot both teens, said BCSO.

The 15-year-old left the scene in the shooter’s car and was later dropped off at Estrid Trail.

BCSO says one victim suffered injuries to the lower leg, and the other had injuries to his lower back.

Both were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment and are expected to survive, said BCSO.

Deputies suspect that multiple weapons were used in the shooting as a vehicle across the street was also struck by a stray bullet.

Additionally, authorities do believe the teens knew the suspect(s) and will be interviewing them along with any witnesses.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the 15-year-old may have been shot accidentally.

“I don’t believe he was the intended victim. But as we’ve seen in cases like this, these people aren’t necessarily skilled marksmen or even very good at doing what it is that they do,” said Sheriff Salazar.

BCSO will continue to search for the suspect’s vehicle, a white sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

