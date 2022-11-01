61º

Fight between teens ends in gunfire on Northeast Side, BCSO says

Shooter is reported to be driving a white 4-door sedan, deputies say

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two teens have been taken to the hospital after a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2 p.m., BCSO responded to an active shooting scene in the 8200 block of FM 78.

Deputies say a 15-year-old and 18-year-old got into a fight on the sidewalk and a crowd formed to watch.

A white sedan drove up during the fight and shot both teens, said BCSO.

The 15-year-old left the scene in the shooter’s car and was later dropped off at Estrid Trail.

BCSO says one victim suffered injuries to the lower leg, and the other had injuries to his lower back.

Both were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment and are expected to survive, said BCSO.

Deputies suspect that multiple weapons were used in the shooting as a vehicle across the street was also struck by a stray bullet.

Additionally, authorities do believe the teens knew the suspect(s) and will be interviewing them along with any witnesses.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the 15-year-old may have been shot accidentally.

“I don’t believe he was the intended victim. But as we’ve seen in cases like this, these people aren’t necessarily skilled marksmen or even very good at doing what it is that they do,” said Sheriff Salazar.

BCSO will continue to search for the suspect’s vehicle, a white sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

