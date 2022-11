A construction crew ruptured a natural gas main Tuesday morning, prompting a stretch of Stone Oak Parkway to be closed in both directions from Knight’s Cross to Arrow Hill.

Hazmat crews and CPS Energy workers worked to stop the leak, clean up the gas and monitor the air quality.

No homes or businesses weree evacuated, but people were asked to avoid the area.

Stone Oak Parkway reopened to traffic at about 12:30 p.m.

Gas leak in Stone Oak on Nov. 11, 2022 (KSAT)

