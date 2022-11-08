Dangerous ‘forever chemicals’ found in school uniforms

Children who wear school uniforms could be exposed to potentially dangerous chemicals. According to a recent study, high levels of PFAS were found in some uniforms.

The study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, some uniforms have higher levels of potentially dangerous PFAS than other types of children’s clothing tested, such as bibs, hats, and swimsuits.

“PFAS are known as forever chemicals because they essentially never break down naturally,” said Consumer Reports’ Kevin Loria. “They’re often added to products to make them waterproof, stain-resistant, or non-sticking.”

In recent years PFAS have been linked to a growing list of health problems, including an increased risk for certain cancers, liver damage, and neurodevelopmental issues. Children’s exposure is of particular concern.

In the study, 30 stain-resistant school uniforms were tested. The chemicals were found in all of them.

“Kids wear these clothes against their skin for hours every day, and these chemicals can stay in the body for months or even years. So it’s really important to limit exposure where possible,” Loria said.

Now some states are taking action. For example, New York and California have passed bills that phase out PFAS from textiles by 2024 and 2025.

That does little to help anxious parents right now, but there are some ways to limit your child’s exposure to PFAS.

“If you have the option, say, your school requires a blue polo but not from a specific store, buy one that’s not labeled stain-resistant because stain-resistant coatings often contain PFAS,” Loria said.

Parents can also limit exposure from other sources by avoiding stain-resistant carpets and testing their drinking water, and using a water filter certified to remove PFAS.

Some non-stick cookware also has chemicals, so switching to stainless steel, ceramic, or cast iron pans will reduce exposure.

When ordering take-out food, parents can also choose restaurants that have phased out the use of PFAS in the wrappers and other packaging.