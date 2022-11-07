Netflix’s Taco Chronicles to highlight several San Antonio restaurants

The Netflix series Taco Chronicles’ third season premieres this month and will feature four of San Antonio’s very own taco restaurants.

El Pastor Es Mi Senor, Naco Mexican Eatery, Con Huevos, and 2M Smokehouse have all confirmed that they will be on the episode that drops on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The documentary explores the United States in search of the top tacos with a rich history and delicious taste.

The show featured San Antonio taco joints in its previous season in 2020 on its “American Taco” episode. It featured Teka Molino, Ray’s Drive Inn, and ‘Henry’ the Puffy Taco.

In honor of being highlighted in the show, Naco Mexican Eatery will host a watch party at its food truck, located at Loop 410 and Nacogdoches, at 1 p.m. on Nov. 23.

2M Smokehouse is celebrating by opening its doors, which are usually closed on Wednesdays, on Nov. 23 so people can pick up some tacos to enjoy while watching the episode.

