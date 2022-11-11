50º

Suspect arrested for shooting neighbor’s son in face with a shotgun, police say

Shooting occurred during an argument on Southwest Side

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Eutimo Gonzales has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for shooting a neighbor’s son in the face during an argument last month, according to court records.

Eutimio Antonio Gonzales, 48, was taken into custody on Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police responded to the call for shots fired at 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 13 in the 800 block of Price Avenue on the Southwest Side.

There, they found the victim, 26, with gunshot wounds to his face and arm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police later interviewed him, and he told officers that he went to Gonzales’ home to question him about an alleged assault on a relative, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Gonzales is a neighbor of the victim’s father and they’ve known each other for 10 years, the affidavit states.

As the victim walked away, he said Gonzales pulled out a shotgun and opened fire, striking him in the face and arm.

Surveillance video showed Gonzales driving away in a vehicle, police at the scene said.

Records show a warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 18. His bond is set at $50,000.

