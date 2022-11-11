50º

Veterans in San Antonio tell us best way to honor them

Veterans gather Fort Sam Houston Cemetery, San Antonio National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Retired and active veterans gathered Friday at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery and Buffalo Soldiers held a ceremony at the San Antonio National Cemetery to celebrate Veterans Day.

The events were special for several heroes who finally became citizens for the country they have been serving.

Yuxi Yan from China is among the new citizens. She said the Army opened up so many doors for her and her family.

“I’m waiting for this day like for eight years already, but the army helped me so much,” Yan said.

When asked what is the best way to honor veterans, Col. Brian Logan said volunteering to help a veteran can go a long way.

“Get involved with the local community. There’s plenty of programs out there to help our veterans, especially during transition,” Logan said.

Retired Army Lt. Jason Mims was working the polls on Election Day on Tuesday.

Mims said the best way to honor veterans is to do your civic duty.

“Just watch other people thank veterans for their service by exercising their right to vote,” Mims said.

To honor veterans who have died, people can leave a comment for a veteran buried at national cemeteries on the Veteran Legacy Memorial website.

