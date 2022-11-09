Hello, cold front! Temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s this weekend

Bust out that chili or soup recipe and get ready for...
As of 2:15 pm Friday, our first “real-deal” cold front has pushed through San Antonio and is now moving into our southern counties.
Unlike our last few fronts, when the cold air has been short-lived, the chill will stick with us through the weekend and into next week.
Here’s what to expect:
Friday, Veterans Day (Nov. 11) - Cold front day!
- 🌬️After the front passes by, it will quickly become windy with gusts up to 35 mph from the north, which will make it feel even colder
- 🍂Temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon -- eventually into the 50s, and even the 40s in spots for Friday night plans
- ☔In addition to the drop in temperatures, scattered rain and storms are expected to accompany the front as it pushes through the region. A few storms could be strong, so we’ll keep eyes on the radar throughout the remainder of the day
- If you have outdoor plans Veterans Day, know that a few downpours could send things inside for a bit through the afternoon. Any rain should come to an end by Friday night
Saturday (Nov. 12)
- Pretty chilly for the weekend! Saturday will start around 40° with blustery winds from the north
- Some sunshine should then help highs climb into the upper 50s/near 60°
- It’ll be a chilly evening, with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s after sunset
Sunday (Nov. 13)
- A cold start in the upper-30s & low-40s around San Antonio, with the potential for a light freeze across portions of the Hill Country
- Skies will start off partly cloudy, but look for increasing clouds late in the day. That’ll likely keep temperatures near 60°
Next Week (Nov. 14 - 18)
- Another cold front is expected Monday, along with a chance for rain. So, it will stay cool around San Antonio and South Central Texas. We expect mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the upper 50s & low-60s
