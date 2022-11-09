50º

Hello, cold front! Temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s this weekend

Be sure to bundle up for any outdoor Friday evening plans

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Temperatures quickly drop through Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Bust out that chili or soup recipe and get ready for...

As of 2:15 pm Friday, our first “real-deal” cold front has pushed through San Antonio and is now moving into our southern counties.

Unlike our last few fronts, when the cold air has been short-lived, the chill will stick with us through the weekend and into next week.

Here’s what to expect:

Friday, Veterans Day (Nov. 11) - Cold front day!

  • 🌬️After the front passes by, it will quickly become windy with gusts up to 35 mph from the north, which will make it feel even colder
  • 🍂Temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon -- eventually into the 50s, and even the 40s in spots for Friday night plans
  • ☔In addition to the drop in temperatures, scattered rain and storms are expected to accompany the front as it pushes through the region. A few storms could be strong, so we’ll keep eyes on the radar throughout the remainder of the day
  • If you have outdoor plans Veterans Day, know that a few downpours could send things inside for a bit through the afternoon. Any rain should come to an end by Friday night
A few lingering showers will be possible (especially southeast) by kickoff time, with chilly temperatures and a healthy north wind in store.

Saturday (Nov. 12)

  • Pretty chilly for the weekend! Saturday will start around 40° with blustery winds from the north
  • Some sunshine should then help highs climb into the upper 50s/near 60°
  • It’ll be a chilly evening, with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s after sunset

Sunday (Nov. 13)

  • A cold start in the upper-30s & low-40s around San Antonio, with the potential for a light freeze across portions of the Hill Country
  • Skies will start off partly cloudy, but look for increasing clouds late in the day. That’ll likely keep temperatures near 60°

Next Week (Nov. 14 - 18)

  • Another cold front is expected Monday, along with a chance for rain. So, it will stay cool around San Antonio and South Central Texas. We expect mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the upper 50s & low-60s

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

