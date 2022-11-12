Grant Moody set to be Commissioners Court next lone Republican

The November election was the first time that Grant Moody ran for political office.

SAN ANTONIO – Within days of winning his first political race in a special election, Grant Moody said, “I absolutely plan to run for re-election in 2024.”

But for now, Moody will be the next lone Republican on the Bexar County Commissioners Court.

Moody won the special election Tuesday to fill the unexpired term of Trish DeBerry as county commissioner representing Precinct 3.

DeBerry was another Republican who stepped down to run an unsuccessful race for Bexar County Judge.

Moody will replace the Marialyn Barnard, the interim commissioner and a former justice on the Fourth Court of Appeals.

Moody said he wants to talk to them about their experiences on the commissioners court,

“as well as previous officeholders who have a wealth of knowledge and experience about how the county government works.”

Although he was elected to an only two-year term, Moody said he plans to step down from his position with Valero Energy.

“I’m in discussions with Valero now about what that transition looks like and when I will need to focus full time on serving Bexar County,” Moody said.

Moody has an impressive background in both business and politics that he said could benefit his service on the commissioners court.

“There’s a huge component to political work when it comes to relationships,” Moody said.

He said being that commissioners oversee a $2.9billion budget and thousands of employees, “I think that requires a level of business experience and background.”

