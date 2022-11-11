50-foot Christmas tree to arrive at Travis Park in San Antonio on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 50-foot Nordmann Fir Christmas tree will arrive at Travis Park on Tuesday, ahead of the 38th annual H-E-B Tree Lighting Celebration.

The tree is a Christmas gift to the city from the Texas grocer, which also commits more than $250,000 every year for the transportation, decoration and lighting of the giant tree.

This year the tree, which was sourced from Northwest Oregon, will be adorned with 10,000 white lights and dozens of colorful handmade ornaments.

The Tree Lighting Celebration will take place the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 from 3-6 p.m. The tree lights will be illuminated for the first time at 6:20 p.m.

H-E-B will provide free VIA bus rides to the tree lighting event as well as free ice skating to guests from 3-5:30 p.m.

Santa Claus will make a special visit to the park during the celebration, which will also feature family-friendly activities like holiday crafts, free giveaways and a special area where visitors can write letters to Santa.