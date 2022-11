SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police.

The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive.

Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with a gun, and demanded cash.

The 54-year-old employee gave the suspect the cash before they fled the scene on foot, said SAPD.

No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.