Officer assaulted while trying to break up large fight, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was physically assaulted while attempting to break up a large fight Saturday, said San Antonio police.

At 1:43 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 1100 Block of East Commerce Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a large group fighting, said SAPD.

Officers broke up the fight. However, one officer was physically assaulted by a 32-year-old man.

Police say the officer suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The 32-year-old man was arrested for assault of a Public Officer.

The start of the large fight is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.