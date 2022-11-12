51º

Officer assaulted while trying to break up large fight, San Antonio police say

The fight happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1100 Block of E Commerce Street

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was physically assaulted while attempting to break up a large fight Saturday, said San Antonio police.

At 1:43 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 1100 Block of East Commerce Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a large group fighting, said SAPD.

Officers broke up the fight. However, one officer was physically assaulted by a 32-year-old man.

Police say the officer suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The 32-year-old man was arrested for assault of a Public Officer.

The start of the large fight is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

