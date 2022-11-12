51º

1 dead, 3 injured in Southwest Side rollover crash, police say

The crash happened at 12:12 a.m. in the 8000 block of IH-35 South Access Road

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to crash on the city's Southwest Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on the city’s Southwest Side left one person dead and three teens injured early Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. in the 8600 block of IH-35 South Access Road near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway.

Police say the driver of a Honda Accord was speeding southbound and lost control of his vehicle after hitting bumps in the road.

The accord struck a tree, rolled over several times, and landed on its roof, said SAPD.

A man in his late teens was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers were also thrown from the vehicle. An additional passenger was removed from the backseat of the car with the help of SAPD officers.

All three passengers, ages ranging from 16 to 19 years old, were taken to an area hospital for treatment. One is reported to be in critical condition, and the other two are in stable condition, said SAPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

