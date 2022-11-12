51º

Former Steele High School teacher sentenced to 15 years in prison in child sex case

Eric Paul Contreras, 45, faced charges ranging from child sex assault to inappropriate relationship between educator and student

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A former Steele High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week following a plea deal with Guadalupe County prosecutors.

Eric Paul Contreras, 45, faced three counts of child sex assault, two counts of indecency with a child - sexual contact, and one count of improper relationship between an educator and a student. All six charges were second-degree felonies.

Cibolo Police Department officials became aware of the allegations in early 2020 after a student came forward.

Contreras was placed on administrative leave in March 2020 and resigned shortly before being taken into custody.

Contreras, whose defense team had asked for probation, also previously worked at Dobie Junior High School.

Contreras’ teaching certificate was still under review by the Texas Education Agency’s Educator Investigations Division as of Saturday morning.

