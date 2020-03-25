Steele High School teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student

SAN ANTONIO – A 43-year-old teacher at Steel High School was arrested Tuesday on a charge of indecency with a child.

Eric Paul Contreras is accused of inappropriate contact with a student, according to Officer Matt Schima, public information officer with the Cibolo Police Department.

The student revealed the contact through multiple conversations earlier this month, Schima said.

Details surrounding the case, including if the contact was made on-campus, remain unclear at this time.

“The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District is fully cooperating with the investigation and remains a vital partner in the safety of our students and community,” Schima said.

A page on Steele’s website states Contreras is a choir teacher.

He is the second Steele teacher to be accused of inappropriate actions this month.

Special education teacher Alfred Villarreal, 63, was arrested March 5 in a case involving inappropriate contact with a student, officials said. He was charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.