Man arrested for opening fire at Northeast Side apartment complex, records show

Martin Medellin, 34, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 7 incident, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for firing shots at a Northeast Side apartment complex where he resides last week, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail.

He was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a separate incident on Tuesday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, neighbors at the complex in the 6600 block of Fairdale Drive saw Medellin outside with a gun and then heard a single gunshot.

He fired at the front door of an apartment but the bullet did not go through the door, police said. No one was injured.

The affidavit states that Medellin was apprehended after he ran through the apartment complex.

He told officers that he was “carrying a gun for his safety,” the affidavit states. He also said he fired his gun at two large garbage cans.

Details about his charges from Tuesday are unknown at this time, but police did respond to a shooting at the complex just before 5 a.m.

In that incident, a 25-year-old man was shot in his stomach and arm during an altercation.

At this time it is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

His bond is set at $250,000, records show.

