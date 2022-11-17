SAPD searching for gunman in fatal shooting of 18-year-old on Northwest Side

The suspect vehicle in the fatal shooting of Jaylan Alexandar Richardson, 18, at UTSA Blvd. and Interstate 10 West.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot an 18-year-old two years ago on the Northwest Side.

Jaylan Alexander Richardson was killed at 4 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard.

Police said the gunman, or gunmen, were in a dark-colored SUV and shot several times at two vehicles.

Richardson was riding in the back seat of one of those vehicles and was hit, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still searching for the identities of the people in the suspect vehicle.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter or anyone else involved in Richardson’s death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

